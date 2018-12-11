Mr Hamisu Anani, a PDP member, who lost the bid to secure the party’s ticket to contest the Wase Federal Constituency seat in the 2019 general elections, has dragged the party to court for “stealing” his mandate.

Anani, in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Jos, is alleging that his mandate was stolen and handed over to his rival, Umar Suleiman Rabo

In the originating summons deposed to, by his Counsel, Mr Badamasi Adam, Anani claimed that he won the party’s primary election held in Wase, on Aug. 3, 2018.

“I was announced as the winner of the primary election; my name was submitted to the state party secretariat in Jos, but Umar Suleiman Rabo’s name was submitted to the national headquarters as the winner of the primary.”

Anani described the party’s action as “shocking and uncalled for”, and urged the court to recover the mandate from Rabo, who got 34 votes, 22 votes less than his (Anani)’s 56.

Joined in the suit are Umar Suleiman Rabo, PDP and INEC as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Anani is also seeking for an order to compel the PDP and INEC to consider him as the winner of the said primary election.

Anani also wants the court to order INEC to publish his name as the winner of the PDP primary election for Wase House of Representatives seat.

When the case came up for mention before the trial Judge, Justice Musa Kurya, on Tuesday, Adam, the prosecuting Counsel, told the court that he had served all the defendants with the originating summons and was ready to go on with the case.

But the Counsel to the 1st accused, Mr Yahaya Dangana, applied for extension of time to enable him reply to the originating summons as stipulated by law.

“My Lord, I will need more time to enable me file our response as stipulated by law,’’ Dangana pleaded.

Also responding, Mr Sunday Odey, PDP Counsel, applied for more time to enable them file a response to the plaintiff’s reply to their Preliminary Objection to the originating summons.

Adam did not object to the applications raised by the duo.

The Judge has adjourned the case to Jan. 8, 2019 for hearing.

