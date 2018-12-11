Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun State All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday unveiled his manifesto on how he will govern the state if elected the governor next year.

Abiodun, while unveiling his manifesto at his house in Iperu said his government shall provide good accountable governance through the provision of quality leadership to all.

Abiodun, during the presentation of his manifesto which is tagged “Building the future of Ogun together” promised to be prudent, transparent and accountable to ensure that public resources and opportunities were made available to all citizens in order to ensure they had a fulfilling livelihood.

He said he planned to move Ogun forward by touching areas, such as education, security,economic development, healthcare, agriculture,Infrastructure,tourism,water and electricity, oil and gas, social welfare, among others.

“Our mission is to build citizens confidence and trust in government through transparency and accountable leadership, to develop and enhance the value chain for the abundance natural, oil and mineral resources for the purpose of galvanizing economic and social development of the citizens of Ogun State,” he said.

