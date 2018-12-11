Comedian, Ayodeji Richard Makun, also known as A.Y has joined actor, Kevin Ikeduba to tell of the fake life Nollywood actors live.

Kevin Ikeduba said he laughs whenever he hears people say social media is a fake life because social media is still learning from Nollywood when it comes to fakeness. He calls Nollywood a place where there is no love.

AY took to Instagram too to share his experience in Nollywood and it wasn’t pleasant to read at all.

The comedian described Nollywood as a backstabbing community where enmity reigns supreme.

His Instagram post reads:

As a growing actor and a movie producer, NOLLYWOOD has exposed me to both the good, the bad and ugly.Barely few years in the industry, i have experienced all sorts from the stables of the high and mighty self entitled ‘stakeholders’, to the very insecured individuals whose only claim to fame is an old testament fact of “We started this industry”.The above post by @kevinikeduba, has given me the courage to further introduce you to our Nollywood. So welcome to an industry where rivalry and fakeness is fast becoming a legacy designed for posterity. Welcome to a backstabbing community where some pretend to love you in the open and condenm all your determination and efforts to succeed when you are not there. Welcome to an industry where enmity reigns supreme… Eg “If you are using her in the movie, then i can’t be on it”, or “i can’t be in your film and not play the lead role”. Welcome to an industry where some actors have more visible roles on Instagram and Red Carpets. Welcome to an industry where some would maintain a position that would make you keep to yourself rather than ask for a selfie. Welcome to an industry where some cannot use their platforms to help another colleague to promote his or her work(including the ones they are contracted for). Welcome to an industry where most families mainly depend on public support when one of our own falls sick. Welcome to an industry where some engages themselves daily on WhatsApp groups chatting about how others have no business making movies (even when they break their own records back to back). Moving the industry forward goes beyond seeking for the downfall of others, or basking in the euphoria of an old glory that has been taken over by trend and time. Above all, i still see Nollywood as a special place; a place filled with creative geniuses.Working together and supporting ourselves can only make greater arts happen to the diverse audiences we all set out to entertain.But at the end of each plastic characters that comes with movie productions, let’s find a way to share our real side. It’ll either scare away every fake person in our life or it will inspire them to finally let go of that mirage called “perfection”

