Fashion entrepreneur, Uche Nnaji said the urge Nigerian church-Goers use to fight for God is the same urge that drives some extremist into bombing places.

The creative director of Africa’s premium fashion and lifestyle brand OUCH said it is not only worrisome but also hilarious that “God who struck down UZZAH the “nice man with Noble intentions “ trying to “HELP HIM “ stop the Ark of Covenant from falling has become powerless that the Nigerian Church-Goers always want to fight his battles”.

He shared this on his Facebook page and concluded that the sooner we understand that God doesn’t need us to fight his battles the better for us.

Uche Nnaji Facebook post reads:

The URGE by the Nigerian church-Goers to always FIGHT for God is not only Worrisome but also Hilarious.

It is this same URGE that drives some extremist think it is their primary KIP in life to defend a FATE and god and so they bomb PUBLIC transportation and places because they believe it is in their POWER to fight for their god and defend its integrity .

.

I don’t want to believe that the God who struck down UZZAH the “nice man with Noble intentions “ trying to “HELP HIM “ stop the Ark of Covenant from falling has become powerless that the Nigerian Church-Goers always want to fight his battles .

the sooner we understand that God doesn’t need us to fight his battles and protect his man names and titles , the better for us.

