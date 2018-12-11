The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission ( LASIEC ) has released the list of validated candidates for the Councillorship bye-election into Ward C ( Owode Orile ) in Bariga LCDA of the State scheduled for Tuesday, 18th December, 2018.

The two candidates who have been cleared to participate in the bye-election are: Mr. Nurudeen Olufemi Sowande of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) and Mr. Taiwo Azeez Sunkanmi of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ).

The list of the names of the validated candidates has been pasted on the Notice Board at the headquarters of the Commission.

In preparation for the election, the Commission has scheduled a training programme for the election personnel who will serve in various capacities as ad-hoc staff during the election.

The training programme will be held on Thursday, 13th December, 2018. The ad-hoc personnel will consist of Poll Clerks, Presiding Officers, Supervisory Presiding Officers, Collation Officer as well as Returning Officer among others. The ad-hoc personnel will be deployed to all the 33 Polling Units in the affected Ward.

The training programme, according to the Commission, would be thorough and encompassing to ensure that the ad-hoc personnel not only understand their duties as election officials, but actually carry out such duties creditably with a view to ensuring the integrity of the bye-election.

The conduct of the bye-election is necessitated by the death of Mr. Solomon Awokoya, who was the Councillor representing the Ward before his demise a few months ago.

