Police Command in Niger said it had arrested one suspect for alleged kidnapping a man in Kontagora.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Mohammadu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Minna.

Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), alleged that the suspect and nine others kidnapped one Alhaji Abubakar Umaru of Magama Local Government Area on Nov. 15, 2018, and demanded N150 million ransom.

He said that after intensive negotiations with the suspects, they collected N13.5 million before releasing the victim on Nov. 28.

Abubakar said that after the release of the victim, detectives of the command swung into action and nabbed the suspect at Kontagora.

He said that the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned nine other members of the group, currently at large.

The spokesman said that the command has commenced an investigation into the case and would arraign the suspect soon.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to arrest all those involved in the case for prosecution,’’ he said.

Similarly, Abubakar said that operatives at GRA Division of the Police had arrested a commercial motorcyclist along Bomas road in Minna.

He said that the suspect was alleged to have abducted a three-year-old girl, Stephanie Yisa, of Dutsen Kura Gwari in Bosso Local Government Area.

“The suspect confessed to have taken the victim from her mother when she stopped him at Dutsen Kura Gwari Minna to convey her and the victim to Police Children School Minna.

“He said that he zoomed off before the mother could climb the motorcycle.’’

Abubakar said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

