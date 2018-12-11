The Moscow City Court gave a Former Police Inspector of the Northern Medvedkovo District of the Russian Capital, Alexander Zhitnyuk, a 13-year jail sentence for high treason, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

In addition, Zhitnyuk was deprived of the rank of senior police lieutenant, TASS said, quoting a court spokesman.

Zhitnyuk was detained a year ago in a special operation, during which it was established that he had disclosed to Norwegian special services information constituting a state secret.

In December 2017, Russian media reported that Zhitnyuk had been caught red-handed when he was passing on secret information about the Russian Navy to a Norwegian citizen allegedly linked to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Few details of the case ranked top secret were available, as the trial was held behind closed doors.

But Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that Zhitnyuk could get access to secret documents because after quitting his police job he was employed by the security service of a Moscow company supplying electronic equipment to the Russian Navy.

