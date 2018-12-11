Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has defended controversial On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze for criticising Nigerian pastors and their doctrines.

The bestselling author took to twitter to say Daddy Freeze’s desire is not to close down churches but open churches. He added that Freeze has never twisted Scripture, claiming has a deep understanding of the scripture himself.

Reno went further to say Daddy Freeze is like Martin Luther and if people study the very well they would appreciate him.

The television host has never hide his hate for prosperity gospel as he believed he doesn’t need his congregation to be rich.

He tweeted: To think that @DaddyFRZ’s desire is to CLOSE down churches is sad. The man is trying to OPEN them. I know Scripture in and out. Freeze has never twisted Scripture. Read about Martin Luther. Freeze is a Luther. Read The Bible for yourself and you will appreciate him #RenosNuggets

