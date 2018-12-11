Leader of the free the sheeples movement, Daddy Freeze has attacked the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye for saying God doesn’t love us equally.

The controversial On Air Personality quoting from Romans 9:13 said we are sons of Jacob who God loved hence, we are all loved by God.

He took to Instagram to further explained that those who are not God’s people before , God now loves them and call them His people.

In a video that has gone viral, Pastor Adeboye told his congregation that they should not be deceive by those who say God loves us equally. He went went to say that God loves him more because he made up his mind years ago not to be an ordinary christian.

His Instagram post reads:

Wow! 😱 – Where do these guys get these doctrines from??😳 – If this were true, then is he implying that God loves the Buddhists in China and South Korea, the Muslims in Dubai, the atheists in Netherlands and the Hindus in India more than the Christians in Nigeria? – This is probably the verse he was trying to justify forgetting that as Christians we are supposed to be spiritual sons of Jacob not Esau, so as Christians he loves us already. – ◄ Romans 9:13 ► New International Version Just as it is written: “Jacob I loved, but Esau I hated.” – Further reading reveals: – ◄ Romans 9:13 ► [25] Concerning the Gentiles, God says in the prophecy of Hosea, “Those who were not my people, I will now call my people. And I will love those whom I did not love before.” – ◄ Acts 10:34 ► New International Version Then Peter began to speak: “I now realize how true it is that God does not show favoritism

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

