Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule on Tuesday said the professional conduct of members of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has assisted in instilling the consciousness of probity and accountability in the minds of workers in both the public and private sectors.

She also commended the leadership of ANAN for sustaining the culture of professionalism among its members over the years.

Adebule spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Yetunde Odeajayi at the opening of the 6th Session of ANAN 2018 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) Programme held at Ikeja Lagos on Tuesday.

According to her, the annual gathering of professional accountants across the country had been helpful in sharpening the skills of the practitioners and in exposing accountants to new professional standards both locally and internationally.

She said; “this training is very apt and ANAN is doing a fantastic job at making sure that the training is compulsory for its members because of the strategic nature of the profession. Accountants have the professional know-how on the management of funds and where things are getting wrong or where leaders are mismanaging resources, they are always there to advise.”

National President and Chairman of ANAN, Alhaji Ladan Usman, thanked the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for the courtesy and hospitality that all the members of the association enjoyed and ensured there was hitch-free at the 6th Session of MCPD for the entire members of the Association.

Usman, however, commended the Federal Government for its efforts to address the challenges of transparency, accountability, corruption and poor service delivery through the Public Finance Management Reforms.

He also encouraged States that were yet to adopt the International Public Sector Accounting Standards, IPSAS to do so, as it helped governments in making better decisions in resource allocation, saying that the association was ready to partner with any tier of government in training its workforce for the full implementation of IPSAS.

Chairman, Ikeja Branch of ANAN, Lagos State, Mr Bernard Akinnola noted that this year’s Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme for the association was designed to enrich the manpower development and capacity building of its members and in enhancing skillful practice and ethical conduct.

He added that this year’s theme “Enhancing Proficiency in Professionalism in Public and Private Sectors’’ was a call of responsibilities on all members to continue to exhibit a high degree of professional skill, care and due diligence in the discharge of fiduciary and allied duties.

“The training is, therefore, a skill renewal process and a channel for knowledge acquisition through training and retraining and it is believed that the impact of the training will be validated by the increased professionalism that participants will bring to bear on their jobs after lecture,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

