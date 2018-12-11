Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Former governor of Oyo State, who is contesting 2019 governorship under the platform of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala Tuesday described the policies of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led administration as anti-people.

Alao-Akala stated this at Jogor Centre, Liberty Area, Ring Road, during his official presentation as the ADP governorship candidate in the state and the inauguration of the Akala-Olaiya Campaign Organisation. His running mate is Professor Abideen Olaiya.

According to him, at least 90 percent of Governor Ajimobi’s programmes and projects are not in the interest of the people as well as impoverish the people of the state.

The erstwhile governor of the state said that he was determined to be the next governor in the state so as to rescue the state from a clueless government as well as to reposition the state for the betterment of the people and investors.

He further alleged that APC has concluded arrangement with some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to rig the forthcoming election adding, “As a bonafide citizen, I’m seeking another opportunity to govern the state from May 29th 2019 with a rescue mission to reposition the state for the betterment of our people and investors.

”Service to humanity especially holding a public office is not a function of age but mental capacity, experience, maturity, good vision and mission, sensitiveness, responsiveness, credibility and popular acceptability of a person.

”I am offering myself again to serve the good people of Oyo state because I am healthily and mentally fit for the rigorous tasks of governance. My heart aches because 90 percent of the outgoing government’s policies, programmes and programmes and projects are best described as anti-people which leave our people in pain and despondency. Instead of criticizing, I made myself available to guide the incumbent government on how best to run proactive and pro-people governance but the driver lacks the required goodwill. Today, the major sectors of our economy, which are education, health, agriculture and environment, have been either neglected or bastardised. Oyo state is in a serious mess”.

He continued, “When a serious duty of overhauling government calls, experience counts. On July 4th of this year, I responded to Oyo State Patriots’ clarion call to contest the 2019 governorship elections, so that succor, humane posture, robust economic activities, even and equitable infrastructural developments that were once entrenched in governance of the state during my past tenure could be repeated and improve upon with renewed vigor. Immediately after the inauguration of our government come May 29th, 2019, we shall hit the ground running by declaring state of emergencies in the education and health sectors of Oyo state. Our dying LAUTECH, EACOED, The Polytechnic Ibadan and other state-owned tertiary institutions will be rescued and their pride statuses in the comity of educational institutions will be restored”.

He concluded, “Also, we are determined to initiate and implement policies and proagrammes that would transform the state, improve the welfare of the residents and create an environment conducive to business growth and security as well as wealth and employment. May I use this occasion to inform the stakeholders in the Nigerian electoral system and the world at large that information reaching us from competent sources is that some bad elements in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are conniving with the ruling APC to disenfranchise thousands of voters across the state and weakening the leading opposition candidates in their strongholds by engaging in state-wide illegal relocation of voters from their units/local government of origins to another units/LGAs. We call on the INEC chairman and the constituted security agencies to put a stop to this advanced rigging method”.

