Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, will on Wednesday host an independent advocacy group called “Together Nigeria”, supporting the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Director of Information in the Office of the First Lady, Mr Suleiman Haruna, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja.

Haruna indicated that the event, scheduled to hold at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, would have in attendance some Nollywood actors and musicians from the Southern part of Nigeria as well as key government officials.

The mission of the group is to unite Nigerians under the progressive agenda of the Buhari administration, he said.

Haruna also explained that the group has engaged in an extensive social media campaign to energise youths of voting age on the achievements of Buhari since 2015.

“Especially, the fight against corruption which yielded positive results through the recovery of billions of Naira from tax evaders and corrupt officials.

“And the delivery of Nigeria’s largest ever social investment and infrastructure programmes benefiting Nigerians across the country,” he said.

The group seeks to secure the victory of Buhari in the 2019 general election.

