Gospel musician, Ada Ogochukwu Ehi, simply known as Ada has taken to social media to share her Experience 13 miracle.

The Loveworld Records star said she woke up on Wednesday morning and discovered her voice was gone. All she could do was just make a that just a whistle sound with a lot of pain in her throat. And this was just 2 days away to the Experience 2018.

God did showed up for her, restored her voice and she had a great performance.

Her Instagram post reads:

MY EXPERIENCE 13 MIRACLE

I woke up on Wednesday morning and my voice was gone…. GONE! just an annoying whistle sound and a lot of pain in my throat.. the Experience 2018 was just 2 days away….. my husband @ehimoses laid hands on me! We believed for a Miracle!

I sent messages to my vocal coach Nene @neneuko she called me as soon as she saw the messages and I could hear the concern in her voice as soon I spoke though she tried to sound very calm. She quickly ended the call and reverted to sms, gave me some specific routine and instructed that I didn’t speak till Friday, just sign language and jottings.

Thursday, still the whistle sound, the pain had reduced drastically, but still no voice…. sound check…. hmmmm! my husband, my music director @iamwilz_ and sound my engineer @iam_edwardsunday instructed I just show up and say/sing nothing! Eno @unique_eno sound checked my mic 😊

Finally, later that same Thursday night, the annoying whistle sound left! no pain!! ayaaaaaa!!! Also, my husband said to me that by Friday evening my voice would be restored! I believed

Friday morning, my voice was audible!! I was relieved and much more confident by this time!

By evening, as I got ready, my husband kept blasting in tongues, on the way to the venue, he looked at me and said, “Your voice will be fine my love” I said, “can you hear me Bobo?” He smiled and squeezed my hand, Loud and clear baby. God is faithful! My music director asked me very calmly in the green room, “A.D.A, how is your voice now, I said to him, “ Can You hear me?” He smiled and said, Let’s goooo

When I took the mic, they held their breath and Booommmm!!! My voice OPENED!!! Ahhhhhhhhh!!! Much more than I expected, I even did more singing than advised 🤸🏽‍♀️🤸🏽‍♀️🤸🏽‍♀️🤸🏽‍♀️ Opening song, The Victory Song!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 How prophetic! Oh oh oh! For the Victory is mine!!! Hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah! Thank you Jesus for the miracle of Friday night, your name is a rock!

I say to you again, BEFORE THE END OF THIS YEAR, YOU WILL TELL THE STORY OF HOW YOU OVERCAME! YOU WILL TESTIFY in the name of JESUS!! Amen

#Te13 #theexperiencelagos #BornOfGod #AJesusGeneration

