Nigerian stand-up comedian, Akpororo lambasted leader of free the sheeples movement, Daddy Freeze for criticising Nigerian pastors over tithing at the 2018 Experience, Lagos.

Akpororo said he has being tithing for many years and its working for him. He went further to say he doesn’t care what Daddy Freeze preaches.

He added that if he were to be a pastor, he would have turned Daddy Freeze into a wall-gecko.

Watch the video below:

