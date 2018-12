Actor Gideon Okeke over the weekend accused Nigeria police of brutally manhandling him along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos.

His ordeal has generated a lot of reactions especially criticism about the inhuman treatment being melted on the actor by the police officers.

LindaIkejiblog shared a video of the scene of the incident.

Check out the video:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp