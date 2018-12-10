A Nigerian lady shared how her boyfriend who she met on twitter proposed and got her engaged.
The twitter user, @ThenameisRonbi took to twitter to announced how her boyfriend, @Juoritsee proposed to her. He said it wasn’t that romantic but grateful to God.
Her tweet reads: God is King 💍 #Engaged #WeMetOnTwitter @Juoritsee.
Another tweet: By the wayyyyyyyyyyy, Anire DID NOT get down on one knee. 😭😭😭
I told this man , “pls get me a plate for my lamb chops”
He brought back the plate with a ring and placed it in front of me.
And took his seat 😂
