Adekunle Dada

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh wished her former boyfriend a happy birthday describing him as the best ex any girl can have and he replied her with some of the some amazing words.

Tonto took to social media to shower praises on him, wishing him God’s blessing.

Her Instagram post reads: HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST EX ANY GIRL CAN HAVE.. Love you then Love you even more now!! My Craze I wish you all that you wish your self and Gods love.. God bless you for us Short man.. Lots of Love and kisses Mico💋🌸🎂🎄🤸🏾‍♀️🎻❤️💃🏻

Her ex was so excited that he replied by saying his love for Tonto can never die. He also said that time with her was one of his best moments ever.

Read his reply: “You are a woman with a heart of gold. A time with you was one of the best moments ever. My love for you can never die”.

