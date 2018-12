Tv personality Bolanle Olukanni and ex-BBNaija housemate, Tobi Bakre will be hosting the 13th edition of The Future Awards Africa which will be going down on the 16th of December 2018 at The Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The Awards which has been described as the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Nigerians’ by the World Bank, is about honoring and encouraging young people making a difference through their social creativity.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp