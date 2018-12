”Easy Jeje” crooner Reekado Banks announced his exit from Mavin records on Friday, 7th December in an emotional statement penned on social media.

The singer has now unveiled his record label, Banks Music.

Watch the video shared by Reeky.

GOING FORWARD.. BANKS MUSIC !! pic.twitter.com/0ghUhWOtIF — REEKADO BANKS (@ReekadoBanks) December 9, 2018

