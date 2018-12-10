Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Buruji Kashamu said he is sure of winning the Ogun governorship seat and assured that he will continue from where the incumbent governor of the state,Senator Ibikunle Amosun stopped.

The candidate made this promise in his acceptance speech during his unveiling and his running mate in Ijebu Igbo.

“Politics is like a game of chess; full of intrigues, ups and downs. But the mammoth crowd you have seen here says it all. We will not be distracted. We are focused on our Mission of taking Ogun State to greater heights. I am a grassroots politician; a proud Ijebu man and a good citizen of Ogun State who is loved by his people.

“By the grace of the Almighty Allah, I am an entrepreneur; an employer of labour with several years of experience in business and human resources management. In 2015, when I contested to represent the good people of Ogun East Senatorial District, I promised selfless representation. That is what I have given. And there is no better proof than the over 90 projects that we have attracted to various parts of Ogun East Senatorial District. It is the first of its kind. No one has that record in our Senatorial District,” he boasted

“As you are aware, I have also touched many lives and communities outside Ogun East and Ogun State through the Omoilu Foundation. This aspiration affords me yet another opportunity to continue to touch lives in diverse ways and on a bigger plane.

“Since government is a continuum, I believe we would continue from where the current government stops, and together, we would take our dear Ogun State to Greater Heights,” he said.

