A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Monday postponed the arraignment of the President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Mr Paul Usoro SAN to 18 December.

Usoro is alleged to have laundered N1.4 billion

The arraignment did not take place today because the EFCC’s prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo told the court that the defendant had not been served, and consequently urged the court to adjourn the case for service to be effected.

However, Chief Wole Olanipekun leading 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria and 20 other lawyers for defence told the court that the defendant could be served with a copy of the charge in the open court, but Mr Oyedepo told the court that there was no extra copy.

In his ruling, the presiding judge while adjourning till December, 18, 2018 for arraignment, ordered the prosecution to serve the defendant with a copy of the charge.

