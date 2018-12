President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Paul Usoro (SAN), arrived at the Federal High Court in Lagos this morning to be arraigned for alleged money laundering.

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had accused Usoro of laundering N1.4bn belonging to the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Usoro had denied the allegations but, but he is in court to prove his innocence.

Details later…

