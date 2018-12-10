Adekunle Dada

Foreign based music blogger, Ayo Jaguda has cried out that his life is at risk after Davido threatened him this morning for describing his latest single ‘Wonder woman’ as trash.

The music blogger replied Davido’s tweet where he said ‘If dem born u and ur papa well In fact add ur mama !! Come naija Bastard!! Fuck it come Africa !! U go see’.

Ayo said he has notified his lawyers and if anything happens to him that it’s on Davido.

His tweet reads: ‘my personal opinion is what triggers you , you could have blocked me or said it a better way. You insulted my parents and threatened my life . I have munched this and sent to my lawyers , and also we have the same passport so if anything happens to me; it’s on you!’.

