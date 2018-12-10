President of the West African Boxing Union (WABU), Remi Aboderin, has described the forthcoming World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight title bout, billed for GOtv Boxing Night 17 in Lagos, as a big indication of the revival of Nigerian boxing.

The bout, one of the eight scheduled for the event holding at the Tafawa Balewa Square, will see Nigeria’s Seun “The Machine” Wahab take on Tanzania’s Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche.

Speaking in Lagos on Monday, Aboderin, who is also the Secretary-General of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), said the fact that the bout is being staged in Nigeria is a measure the revival of the sport in country since GOtv Boxing Night began in 2014.

“Some four years ago, we could not have imagined that a prestigious title bout such as this will take place in the country, as the fortunes of boxing locally had plummeted. It is worthy of note that the WBF Intercontinental title is just a tier below the world title in the category. It puts the winner in the frame for the world title. This demonstrates how far GOtv Boxing Night, which began in 2014, has brought boxing,” said Aboderin.

The WABU President said the sponsors deserve unrestrained commendation for their investment in boxing, as it has given hope to many youths with boxing talent.

GOtv Boxing Night 17 will feature live musical performances by Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey, a boxing enthusiast. It will also feature US-based Nigerian boxer, Femi “The Eagle” Oyeleye, who takes on Meshack “Smart Boy” Nwakemwa of Tanzania.

The event will also feature local big hitters like WABU lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph; Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola and Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

