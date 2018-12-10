Jennifer Okundia
Fans on Twitter are disappointed after Simi showed up late for her concert happening live in Lagos tonight at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel.
Although the ”Joromi” crooner has apologised, watch the video and read some reactions below.
@ani_nomso
More KinG NomSo 👑 Retweeted Simi
Simi you cant even Showup for your Show? 😐
@MacShayn
Simi’s show starts at 6pm, they said.
08:33pm and they’re still doing mic check mic check. I’m not surprised, I doubt anyone is.
It still doesn’t make it right though. And that’s why I’m tweeting this.
@precious_chee
Simi’s concert that’s starting by 10:57pm and some of you people would still go to work tomorrow ?
ALFONZO 💞 💞 🇳🇬
@JackFleet
Y’all out there waiting for simi? 😀
Simi is here in small doctor’s show dancing her ass off
@JusttLit
Has the Simi concert started?
@dreadnstyn
After more than 4 hours simi never show face for concert
You people for there need to simi before you can see simi😂😂😂
#similiveinlagos
#simivarnishinlagos
@skinnyniggr
Simi: Before anything i want to apologize, i’m extremely sorry and i want you to forgive me. Sometimes logistics can get in the way but i don’t want you to allow that not make you enjoy your night
KinG NomSo 👑
@Olubori_O
Simi’s voice is amazing.
I can’t believe I’m not even angry anymore.
@Bolanle_AA
At 10:55pm, simi has come out in butterfly ooooo… and she apologized so we moveeee
@Monsiuer_
If Simi kept y’all waiting for 3 hours are you sure Wizkid will come at all?
@Blvck_skinhead
Simi’s concert that’s supposed to start by 6, it’s almost 8 and they haven’t even opened venue
@babymoyosore
I’m sha waiting for my apology #Simi’sConcert
@Lammyng
This is exactly how I feel right now. I love Simi too much for this disappointment.I’m in actual pains because I have lost time I can never get back
@Biisi96
Burna Boy get show #BURNALIVE
Davido get show
Olamide get show
Adekunle Gold get show
Wizkid get show
Simi get show
Brymo get show
My bank account:
Watch her apology below:
Simi apologizes. We love you mama. pic.twitter.com/Ik6g2AvIZt
— el águila (@TheJiggvle) December 9, 2018
@Kingslee__
Simi, but nobody see you 4 whole hours in. Madness.
@DaddyTheBoy
Simi the next Amaka 😐
@_harrisonJNR
You people are waiting for simi since 7pm, but if na church una for done go house by now.😒
@TheFrstDellyist
Not going to lie, I love that Simi is being shit on.
I truly dislike that woman.
@Bolanle_AA
Can simi come out already? Tomorrow is Monday o
@dopemosco1
Lol, disappointed in Simi mehn, what kind of rubbish is this? Still waiting outside for a show that was supposed to start at 6pm. SMH!!!#similiveinlagos
@Sir_Isaac_Eddie
Simi summoning her inner Amaka tonight
