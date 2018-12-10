Jennifer Okundia

Fans on Twitter are disappointed after Simi showed up late for her concert happening live in Lagos tonight at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel.

Although the ”Joromi” crooner has apologised, watch the video and read some reactions below.

@ani_nomso

More KinG NomSo 👑 Retweeted Simi

Simi you cant even Showup for your Show? 😐

@MacShayn

Simi’s show starts at 6pm, they said.

08:33pm and they’re still doing mic check mic check. I’m not surprised, I doubt anyone is.

It still doesn’t make it right though. And that’s why I’m tweeting this.

@precious_chee

Simi’s concert that’s starting by 10:57pm and some of you people would still go to work tomorrow ?

ALFONZO 💞 💞 🇳🇬

‏

@JackFleet

Y’all out there waiting for simi? 😀

Simi is here in small doctor’s show dancing her ass off

@JusttLit

Has the Simi concert started?

‏ ‏

@dreadnstyn

After more than 4 hours simi never show face for concert

You people for there need to simi before you can see simi😂😂😂

#similiveinlagos

#simivarnishinlagos

@skinnyniggr

Simi: Before anything i want to apologize, i’m extremely sorry and i want you to forgive me. Sometimes logistics can get in the way but i don’t want you to allow that not make you enjoy your night

KinG NomSo 👑

‏

@Olubori_O

Simi’s voice is amazing.

I can’t believe I’m not even angry anymore.

‏

@Bolanle_AA

At 10:55pm, simi has come out in butterfly ooooo… and she apologized so we moveeee

@Monsiuer_

If Simi kept y’all waiting for 3 hours are you sure Wizkid will come at all?

@Blvck_skinhead

Simi’s concert that’s supposed to start by 6, it’s almost 8 and they haven’t even opened venue

‏

@babymoyosore

I’m sha waiting for my apology #Simi’sConcert

@Lammyng

This is exactly how I feel right now. I love Simi too much for this disappointment.I’m in actual pains because I have lost time I can never get back

@Biisi96

Burna Boy get show #BURNALIVE

Davido get show

Olamide get show

Adekunle Gold get show

Wizkid get show

Simi get show

Brymo get show

My bank account:

Watch her apology below:

Simi apologizes. We love you mama. pic.twitter.com/Ik6g2AvIZt — el águila (@TheJiggvle) December 9, 2018

@Kingslee__

Simi, but nobody see you 4 whole hours in. Madness.

@DaddyTheBoy

Simi the next Amaka 😐

@_harrisonJNR

You people are waiting for simi since 7pm, but if na church una for done go house by now.😒

@TheFrstDellyist

Not going to lie, I love that Simi is being shit on.

I truly dislike that woman.

‏

@Bolanle_AA

Can simi come out already? Tomorrow is Monday o

@dopemosco1

Lol, disappointed in Simi mehn, what kind of rubbish is this? Still waiting outside for a show that was supposed to start at 6pm. SMH!!!#similiveinlagos

@Sir_Isaac_Eddie

Simi summoning her inner Amaka tonight

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

