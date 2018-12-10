Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has been warned not to divert the money meant for its Social Investment Programmes (SIP) to finance its 2019 general elections.

The Executive Director of the African Network for Environment and Economic Justice, (ANEEJ), Rev. David Ugolor, gave the warning on Monday in Benin, while speaking at an event held to mark the 2018 International Human Rights Day, with the theme “Security Reform: A Step Towards Safeguarding Citizens Rights.”

He said the localized theme: “Stand Up For Human Rights,” also fits into the global theme.

Represented by his Deputy, Leo Otakpo, Ugolor, he said the budget for the Social Investment Programme should be protected and deployed fully to the targeted vulnerable citizens and groups in the country.

He also said that there were rights specifically announced for the special class of humans such as People Living With Disability, rights of children and the girl-child in particular.

He added that these set of persons should be protected and supported in order to benefit from these rights.

Ugolor, who said the debt profile of the country stood at about $22.083 billion, with 26 percent of the annual budget spent on servicing it, added that the money could have been used to strengthen the health, education and transportation sector of the nation for the sole benefits of her citizens but such has been a mirage.

“The debt profile of Nigeria as at the end of June this year, has risen to about $22.083 billion with 26 percent of the annual budget spent on debt servicing.

“These monies could have been used to strengthen the health, education and transport sector of the nation for the sole benefits of her citizens,” he said.

ANEEJ boss further advised Nigerians to go out en-mass to vote for the candidates that would bring about good governance, transparency and accountability in the leadership of the country in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

