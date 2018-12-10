Nigerian singer, Davido has threatened foreign based music blogger, Ayo Jaguda for cricitising his latest single ‘Wonder woman’.

Ayo Jaguda took to twitter to describe the song as trash and wondered how it got over 1 million views in 24 hours, suggesting the views were bought.

“Song is trash , Video got fair replay value but as e climb 1m views in 24 hours de burst my head”

In reacting to Jaguda’s tweet, Davido threatened and banned him for coming to Nigeria and by extension Africa. He called him bastard

“If dem born u and ur papa well In fact add ur mama !! Come naija Bastard!! Fuck it come Africa !! U go see ! @AyoJaguda”.

