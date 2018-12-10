Controversial On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze has replied comedian, Akpororo for criticising him at the 2018 Experience over his belief about tithing.

Leader of free the sheeples movement took his Instagram handle to tell Akpororo that God did not bless him for tithing but the Hindus who are the owners of the telecommunication company he represents as a brand ambassador.

Daddy Freeze said God doesn’t and will never bless Christians for tithing. He added that the Hindus don’t tithe but receive the real money while Akpororo who claimed he tithe got the crumbs.

It would be recall that Akpororo attacked Daddy Freeze for criticising Nigerian pastors for preaching about tithing. He added that if he were to be a pastor he would have turned Daddy Freeze into a wall-gecko.

His Instagram post reads:

God doesn’t and will never bless Christians for tithing, stop listening to slingshots behind satanic pulpits. – #FreeTheSheeple

