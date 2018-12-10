Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The head of Edo office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Yakubu Mailafia Monday said corruption is responsible for the epileptic power supply in the country.

This is even as he warned that all would be vote-buyers in the 2019 general elections should be ready for face the full wrath of the law.

Mailafia made the remarks at a rally organised to mark the year’s world anti-corruption day, with the theme, “Say no to corruption, every no counts.”

He said: “Corruption and its evil twin, economic and financial crimes have ravaged our nation and it is evidenced in the decayed​infrastructures and other basic amenities.

“In deed, it is the bane of our development. It is the reason our power supply is epileptic, it is the reason our country is still touted as the potentially great nation even after many years of sovereign statehood.

“As we are approaching the 2019 election, we are laying more emphasis on vote buying.

“The commission has put in place, machinery to checkmate vote buying. Anybody who is trying to, or planning to, should be ready for EFCC.

“The law is there and is very clear, the person that gives and take are all guilty of the same offence. There are provision of law that we will use against them.”

The EFCC boss also disclosed that the commission has done well in the fight against corruption in the state.

“At the Benin zonal office, we have so far secured 22 convictions and received millions of naira from fraudsters who want to reap where they did not sow.

The 22 convictions​ are purely on internet fraud, and more are still coming,” he said.

