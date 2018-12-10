Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Ibadan Zone has warned the Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Osogbo, Professor Labode Popoola to stop harassing and threatening its members in that University.

The warning was issued at the end of the zonal meeting of the Union held at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

Popoola was alleged of compelling members to break the strike and attempting to completely eradicate ASUU in Uniosun through the following anti-union activities and hostile administrative policies among others: Compelling members to attend management, senate, principal officers and other statutory meetings during strike; organisation and holding the 7th convocation of the University between Monday 19th and Thursday 22nd November, 2018 without any waiver from ASUU, among others.

The zonal body of the union however commended the branch officers and the entire members of ASUU-UNIOSUN for their resolve to fight for truth and justice towards ensuring that university education was adequately funded in Nigeria.

According to the Union, “no reasonable university administrator would force ASUU members to break this strike because dividends of such struggles have always ended up on the table of Vice-Chancellors. Any attempt to strangulate the hen that lays the golden eggs is therefore hypocritical. Vice-Chancellors, Professor Popoola inclusive are members of ASUU and should not be seen to implement policies that are antithetical to the ASUU struggle.

“Now that the strike has entered the fifth week, ASUU enjoined all members at that branch to disregard any directive of the vice-chancellor that contravenes the strike bulletins 1-5 issued by the National Strike Coordinating Committee, NSCC, of the union and sternly warned Professor Popoola to desist from harassing its members and to abide by the rules of the union or risk being sanctioned.”

