Team Lagos drew 28-28 Delta’s male handball team at the ongoing 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both teams had a good fight in the game, with Delta winning the first half with one point 14-13 and losing the other 14-15.

Speaking on their performance, coach Olubukola Duru said his team played against a very strong team.

“Delta have a set of good players in their team, and my players tried their best. But it was unfortunate that they could not defeat their opponents.

“It was a tough game, but I’m happy that they could not defeat us in the second half. We will now work hard to win our next match,” he said

In the other games, FCT beat Oyo 35-31 in the first match, Niger beat FCT 33-25 in the second match and Enugu beat Borno 38-25 in the third game.

The 19th NSF which started on Thursday is expected to end on Dec. 16.

