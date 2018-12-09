The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected, by carrying everyone along.

Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Sunday at a special prayer session organised by the Nasrul-Lahil-il-Fath Society (NASFAT) at its headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said that his priority would be infrastructure development.

“I will carry everyone along as a governor. In the NASFAT’s prayer for me, they advised me to choose good adviser and be a listening governor.

“Four years ago, my deputy wanted to be the governor and I was aspiring to be the chief of staff but now God has turned the table around.

“I will concentrate more, if elected the governor, on expansion of roads, building bridges and traffic control,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also said that he would give education the desired attention if elected.

“We will also be looking at the area of empowering the youth. The private sector is the engine of growth and development; so opportunities will be given to private sector by ensuring easy way of doing businesses in Lagos,” he said.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mr Obafemi Hamzat, urged religious leaders to place premium on the well-being of every Nigerian citizens, saying that government alone could not do it.

“We have more religious houses in Lagos State than schools. Why are the religious organisations not making an impact?

“Religious houses have a duty to make life more meaningful and abundant to the citizens,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that it was sad that the country’s youths were seeking greener pastures outside the country due to bad leadership.

“Is a shame our youths are seeking greener pastures outside the country. In spite of our human and natural resources we are still poor due to bad leadership,” he said.

The governorship candidate urged Muslim Ummah to hold their leaders accountable by participating actively in politics.

“Muslims should be active in politics by holding their leaders accountable by teaching politicians the truth and by offering themselves for political positions,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Missioner, Imam Onike Abdul-Azeez, urged the APC governorship candidate to listen to citizens if elected into office.

“We are not campaigning for anyone. We are religious leaders and our job is to always advise and pray for politicians, because if they succeed, everyone will reap from it,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

