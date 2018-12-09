River Plate are the new champions of South America’s Copa Libertadores, beating rival Boca Juniors 5-3 aggregate in extra time, to win their fourth title.

The play-off final had ended 2-2 in Argentina, in the first leg. The second leg was postponed twice after an attack on the bus carrying Boca Junior players by River Plate fans. Some of the Boca Junior players were injured.

CONMOBEL stepped in and shifted the final leg across to Europe in Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.

River Plate came from behind, from one goal down in the first half to level score in the 68th minute. The two teams were all square at the end of 90 minutes.

The match went into extra time, with River Plate prevailing with a 3-1 score line, though their victory was assisted with Boca Juniors playing with 10 men, after Wilma Barrios bagged a red in the 92nd minute.

