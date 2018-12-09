Jennifer Okundia

Sometimes being outstanding and putting in the extra work in any endeavour a person chooses will most definitely make the difference.

The 13th edition of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting held on Sunday, 9th December 2018 at NECA House, Ikeja, Lagos amidst pomp and glee.

There was a musical drama presentation by Kininso Koncepts with an opening remark from Board Chair, WSCIJ Ropo Sekoni.

Some of the guests who were in attendance include Femi Falana (SAN), Prof Ralph Akinfeleye, Ayo Obe, Nij Provost Gbemiga Ogunleye, Dapo Olorunyomi and a host of other journalists from all walks of life.

The award seeks to honor journalists who set the records straight in Print, broadcast, photo, cartoon and online categories. This year 12 finalists were selected out of the 136 entries received.

In a brief Interview, PMNews spoke with the overall award winner Abdulaziz Abdulaziz. Read the excerpts:

PmNews: What was a major factor that triggered the Kemi Adeosun Expose?

Abdulaziz Abdulaziz: I think public officials should be held accountable for every of their work.

See list of Winners below:

Abdulaziz Abdulaziz – Overall Winner Nigerian Investigative Journalist Award

(Premium Times)

Online Category;

Oladeinde Olawoyin (Premium Times)

2nd runner up

Cash prize of N50,000 plus a certificate

Kemi Busari (Premium Times)

First runner up

Cash prize of N100,000 plus a certificate

Abdulaziz Abdulaziz – Winner

(Premium Times)

Print Category;

Chinwe Agbeze (Business Day)

First runner up

N100,000 plus a certificate

Mojeed Alabi – Winner

(New Telegraph)

N200,000 plus a certificate

Radio Category;

Chinelo Ozoralor – Winner (FRCN, Enugu)

N200,000, a plaque plus a certificate

Tv Category;

Olaoluwa Azeezat (TVC)

First runner up

N100,000 plus a certificate

Sharon Ijasan – Winner (TVC)

N200,000, a plaque plus a certificate

Editorial Category;

Cornelius Emenike (New Telegraph)

Commended work

N50,000 plus a certificate

Bennett Omeke (Punch)

Commended work

N50,000 plus a certificate

Photo Category;

Elliot Ovadje (Tribune)

Commended work

N50,000 plus a certificate

Kolawole Aliu – Winner (Leadership)

N200,000, a plaque plus a certificate

Honorary Award Recipients;

John Momoh (Chairman and chief Executive Officer of Channels Media Group)

Waziri Adio (Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI)

2018 Anti- corruption Defender of the year

Pictures by Ayodele Efunla

