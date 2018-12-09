Jennifer Okundia
Sometimes being outstanding and putting in the extra work in any endeavour a person chooses will most definitely make the difference.
The 13th edition of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting held on Sunday, 9th December 2018 at NECA House, Ikeja, Lagos amidst pomp and glee.
There was a musical drama presentation by Kininso Koncepts with an opening remark from Board Chair, WSCIJ Ropo Sekoni.
Some of the guests who were in attendance include Femi Falana (SAN), Prof Ralph Akinfeleye, Ayo Obe, Nij Provost Gbemiga Ogunleye, Dapo Olorunyomi and a host of other journalists from all walks of life.
The award seeks to honor journalists who set the records straight in Print, broadcast, photo, cartoon and online categories. This year 12 finalists were selected out of the 136 entries received.
In a brief Interview, PMNews spoke with the overall award winner Abdulaziz Abdulaziz. Read the excerpts:
PmNews: What was a major factor that triggered the Kemi Adeosun Expose?
Abdulaziz Abdulaziz: I think public officials should be held accountable for every of their work.
See list of Winners below:
Abdulaziz Abdulaziz – Overall Winner Nigerian Investigative Journalist Award
(Premium Times)
Online Category;
Oladeinde Olawoyin (Premium Times)
2nd runner up
Cash prize of N50,000 plus a certificate
Kemi Busari (Premium Times)
First runner up
Cash prize of N100,000 plus a certificate
Abdulaziz Abdulaziz – Winner
(Premium Times)
Print Category;
Chinwe Agbeze (Business Day)
First runner up
N100,000 plus a certificate
Mojeed Alabi – Winner
(New Telegraph)
N200,000 plus a certificate
Radio Category;
Chinelo Ozoralor – Winner (FRCN, Enugu)
N200,000, a plaque plus a certificate
Tv Category;
Olaoluwa Azeezat (TVC)
First runner up
N100,000 plus a certificate
Sharon Ijasan – Winner (TVC)
N200,000, a plaque plus a certificate
Editorial Category;
Cornelius Emenike (New Telegraph)
Commended work
N50,000 plus a certificate
Bennett Omeke (Punch)
Commended work
N50,000 plus a certificate
Photo Category;
Elliot Ovadje (Tribune)
Commended work
N50,000 plus a certificate
Kolawole Aliu – Winner (Leadership)
N200,000, a plaque plus a certificate
Honorary Award Recipients;
John Momoh (Chairman and chief Executive Officer of Channels Media Group)
Waziri Adio (Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI)
2018 Anti- corruption Defender of the year
Pictures by Ayodele Efunla
