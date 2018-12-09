By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Anti-crime patrol team of the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja Division has arrested six people for pasting the posters of the African Action Congress, (AAC) Omoyele Sowore at night.

The culprits were arrested around 2:30am on Sunday,

Those arrested are: Olagokun Odunayo, Kool-kloud Henry, Ugaju Joseph, Damilola Omidiji, Michael Kate and Banwo Olagokun, of ‘Take it back’ movement.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti said the the suspects were arrested while tearing posters of other political parties and replacing them with that of AAC contrary to Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) laws that forbade advertisers from pasting posters at no odd hour than than the day time.

He recalled that an agreement was reached to the effect that no political party should undertake the defacing of campaign posters of other political parties nor the destruction of their billboards, at a meeting held at the Police Officers Mess, GRA, Ikeja, on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, tagged: ‘Security and Stakeholders’ meeting involving the INEC, Chairmen of all political parties in the state and their flag bearers, chaired by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi.

Oti said exhibits recovered from the suspects were a poster bearing the picture of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, (AAC) Sowore, brush, buckets containing gums and turn off posters of other political parties.

He said the Commissioner of Police had directed that the suspects be charged to court on Monday for malicious damage and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace to serve as a deterrent to others.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

