President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday received a condolence message and assurance of support in the fight against terrorism from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, who prayed for peace and calm in Nigeria, and throughout African region.

In a telephone conversation, King Abdullah, who is from the Hashemite family of Jordan, commended the Nigerian army for their courage and resilience in the face of challenges in fighting extremist terrorism.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President said Buhari thanked King Abdullah for his concern on the recent setbacks that led to the loss of military lives in the North East.

The President assured that several measures had been discussed and were being implemented to steer the country from the unfortunate occurrence.

Buhari told King Abdullah that he would continue to work towards total elimination of terrorism in the Lake Chad basin area.

Buhari commended King Abdullah for his support and steadfastness for the global effort against terrorism, describing the collaboration between Jordan and Nigeria, and the rest of Africa, through the platform of Aqaba Counter Terrorism Retreats, as very beneficial.

The Aqaba Counter Terrorism Retreats is convened by His Majesty King Abdullah.

