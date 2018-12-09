Reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, has expressed his desire to win the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 17 and the cash prize of N1.5m attached to it.

The event holds on 28 December at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, and will feature live musical performances by Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni Da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey.

In a telephone chat, Oladosu, who won N2.5 million when he emerged best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 14, said he will ensure he puts in his best when he takes on Mubarak Hamzat at GOtv Boxing Night 17.

“I believe i am good enough for the best boxer prize. I have won it before and I hope to win it again. What the sponsors are doing is impressive and has changed the lives of Nigerian boxers. May God continue to bless them. But Hamzat should perish any thought of winning. Real One cannot be defeated,” he said.

GOtv Boxing Night 17, an eight-fight show, will be headlined by the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight title bout between Nigeria’s Segun “The Machine” Wahab, and Tanzanian Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche. The winner of the bout will have a chance to take a shot at the WBF world title in the weight division.

Also scheduled is an international middleweight challenge between US-based Nigerian, Oluwafemi “The Eagle” Oyeleye and Meshack “Smart Boy” Mwankemwa of Tanzania.

Domestic big names in action include incumbent African Boxing Union champion (ABU), Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola and Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai.

The event will be beamed live on SuperSport in 47 African countries.

GOtv Boxing Night is supported by MultiChoice, BetKing, Paragonis Multimedia Limited, Complete Sports, Bond FM, Newsbreak.ng, and Brilla FM.

