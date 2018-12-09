Paul Iyoghojie

The Management of Addosser Micro Finance Bank PLC on Lewis Street, Lagos Island, Lagos has dragged a customer, Josephat Okonkwo before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly obtaining a credit facility of N4.5m by false pretence and refused to refund the money as agreed.

A Police source alleged that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos of the Lagos State Police Command directed a team led by Inspector Emmanuel Etim to arrest the accused following a complaint by the Management of Addosser Micro Finance Bank PLC.

The accused was charged before the Ebute Metta Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a three count charges of felony to wit, obtaining money by false pretence with a cheque.

Police Counsel, O.W Ologun informed the court in charged No F/81/2018 that the accused committed the offence in October, 2016 at Addosser Micro Finance Bank PLC.

Ologun told the the court that the accused falsely obtained the sum of N4.5m as loan from the complainant with a cheque but that when the cheque was presented at the bank for clearance, it was rejected due to lack of funds in the accused account.

Ologun said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 411. 314 and contrary to section 321 and punishable under section 315 Cap 17 Vol.3 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 as amended.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Chief Magistrate A.O Komolafe granted him bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Komolafe adjourned the case till 15 December, 2018 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Prison till he fulfilled the bail conditions.

