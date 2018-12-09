By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State Police Command has arrested a three-man robbery gang who specialised in snatching motorcycles from the owners while pretending to be passengers.

The arrest of the suspects followed a complaint lodged at Ilaro Police Station by one Abdul-Ganiyu Olakintan that he carried three passengers from Fab filling station Ilaro to Odo Fufu area only for the passengers to suddenly bring out a knife with which they forced him to stop and subsequently robbed dry pepper on his face before taken his motorcycle away.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Opebiyi Sunday detailed his detectives to embarked on serious manhunt for the hoodlums.

Their efforts paid off when on a tip off and with the assistant of members of the community, one of the suspects by name, Tajudeen Akeem was arrested.

His arrest led to the apprehension of the other two suspects namely Idowu Samson and Taofeek Taiwo.

On interrogation, the suspects who lived Mushin area of Lagos State confessed being responsible for series of motorcycle snatching in ilaro and its environs.

Recovered from them are the snatched motorcycle, nylon containing dry pepper, and a knife used for the operation.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) for discreet investigation.

He also warned cyclists to desist from carrying more than one person at a time for their own security and safety.

