Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the difference between President Muhammadu Buhari and other presidential candidates for the 2019 elections is that the president will not steal or allow stealing.

Osinbajo made the declaration in Lagos on Saturday at the flag off of his door-to-door campaign in Lagos State.

He visited some parts of Sogunro community, Ogba in Ikeja Local Government.

Addressing the crowd, the vice president said there were leaders who would steal and those who would use the country’s money for the common good, noting that Buhari belonged to those who would use the country’s money for common good.

“We should not allow those who have stolen our money in the past to come back. They stole all the money and they want to come back. People are saying, enough is enough.

“In four years, PDP spent 383 billion US dollars. And they want to come back. 16 years is enough.

“After 16 years of ensuring that the country did not make progress, they want to come back. They will never come back,” he said.

Thank you to our mothers for the warm welcome today as I continued the #NextLevelEngagement in Ikeja, Lagos. pic.twitter.com/r5aT462nWE — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) December 8, 2018

Osinbajo said that Nigeria’s greatest problem was corruption and not planning because without money you could not execute any plan; hence the need to stop those who had stolen in the past from returning.

The vice president said the door-to-door campaign was more effective in reaching out to the people, saying it goes a long way in speaking directly to the people about the plans of the government for the people.

He also campaigned door-to-door in Abuja during the week.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Prof Yemi Osinbajo Support Group, Pastor Yomi Kasali, said the organisation had raised 900,000 canvassers for Lagos State.

He explained that each canvasser was expected to meet with 50 people.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

