Mohamed Salah scored his second hat-trick for Liverpool to help Jurgen Klopp’s side to an emphatic victory over Bournemouth and send them above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

BBC reports that Salah was in an offside position when Roberto Firmino hit a 30-yard shot that home keeper Asmir Begovic carelessly pushed out in the direction of the Egypt forward.

Salah finished clinically and his eighth top-flight goal of the season was allowed to stand by the officials to break the deadlock in a game the visitors dominated from the start.

There was nothing fortuitous about the Liverpool forward’s second though, a composed finish after driving at the Bournemouth defence, while Steve Cook back-heeled the ball into his own net while attempting a clearance to make it 3-0.

Salah then completed his hat-trick after rounding Begovic, cutting back to beat the Bournemouth keeper for a second time and poking the ball past Nathan Ake on the line.

Reaction from the Vitality Stadium

Having taken 45 points from the last 51 on offer, Liverpool are now unbeaten in 17 league games in a run stretching back to last season.

After a fifth straight league win, Klopp’s side are one point clear of City, but the reigning champions will return to the summit if they avoid defeat at fourth-placed Chelsea later on Saturday (17:30 GMT).

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

