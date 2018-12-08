Team Lagos on Saturday in Abuja beat the FCT male handball team 29-23 at the ongoing 19th National Sports Festival (NSF).

Lagos were emphatic in overpowering their opponents, winning the two halfs 13-10 and 16-13.

Speaking on their performance, coach Olubukola Duru said she was happy her players adhered to instructions.

“Every team here in this competition has top Nigerian players, and what we need to do is for us to play our best and play handball.

“On our next game, I believe with God on our side and if our players listen to instructions we will win,” she said.

On his part, coach Bala Muhammed of FCT said he was satisfied with his boys even if they didn’t win the match, and that they played really well.

“My team did not train together before this tournament. I have the quality players who can make it, but honestly we have not trained together.

“From the beginning of the match, it was evident that Lagos have been training for two months and they are together.

“They even brought professional players from outside the country to come and play, and they were fully prepared for the competition.

“But it was evident also that we gave them a good fight. It was just the beginning of the competition and anything can happen.

“We are going to prepare better now that we have seen other teams playing.

“So, in our next match, expect us to do better than we did today (Saturday),” he said.

The 19th NSF which started on Thursday is expected to end on Dec. 16.

