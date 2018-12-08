By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been drawn in Group A along with host France, South Korea and Norway in next year’s Women’s World Cup in France.

The Nigerian side who are Africa’s champion are certainly in a difficult group as they will face football powerhouse, France and Norway.

Another African side, South Africa have been drawn in what is likely the group of death. They will face Germany, China and Spain in Group B.

South Africa will need a miracle to come out of the group which has two previous World Champions, Germany and China.

In Group C, South America powerhouse, Brazil will face Australia, Italy and Jamaica.

England will face Scotland, Argentina and Japan in Group D.

Japan are World Cup winners in 2011 and runners-up in 2015.

Scotland, who are making their first appearance at the World Cup, will meet England in Nice on 9 June in what is the opening game for both countries.

“Both sets of players know each other inside out,” said England head coach Phil Neville.

In Group E, Cameroon will slug it out with Canada, New Zealand and Netherlands.

In Group F, holders, the United States will begin their defence against Thailand, who are ranked 29th in the world, on 11 June in Reims.

Chile and Sweden are also in Group F along with the US for the finals, which are staged from 7 June to 7 July.

2019 World Cup groups in full

Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria

Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa

Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica

Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan

Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands

Group F: United States, Thailand, Chile, Sweden

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

