The Experience 13th edition happened in TBS, Lagos, Nigeria last night with gospel singers from all over the world in attendance.

Kirk Franklin, Don Moen, Chioma Jesus, Ada, Tim Godfrey, Timi Dakolo and a host of others were present.

In a trending video on social media Kirk Franklin was seen Speaking Igbo language while also making some crazy Michael Jackson moves and some shaku shaku dance steps while performing.

Watch it here…

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

