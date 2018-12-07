The Lagos State Police Command said it had deployed 500 policemen to cover various yuletide events slated for Friday, especially, on the Island.

The spokesman of the command, CSP Chike Oti, disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos.

Oti said the deployment was necessitated by many events coming up on the Island.

According to him, the events include the Experience, Adekunle Gold Concert and the Davido Concert, stressing that all notable events were adequately covered, with a special focus on Apogbon, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Eko Hotels and environs.

Oti said the deployment was done to boost the number of personnel already at various points in the area.

He noted that people embarking on a religious pilgrimage to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Congress at the Redeem Camp and Shiloh at the Winners’ Chapel were also in focus.

“Expectedly, the aforementioned events will lead to a surge in vehicular and human traffic thereby bringing additional pressure to the already strained traffic situation in the commercial city resulting in gridlock.

“To ameliorate the foreseen situation, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi directed that 500 policemen be posted to Lagos Island to boost the number of men already on ground in order to prevent crime and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

“The CP warns criminals who might want to take advantage of the upcoming events to stay away from the Island and indeed the state as anyone caught will be summarily dealt with,” he said.

Oti enjoins Lagosians to report suspicious characters and movements to the police through the following toll-free emergency numbers 112 and 767 and Complaint Hot Centre lines:

1. 08067945296 2. 08063025274 3. 08063104759 4. 08113615350 5. 08113683077 6. 08096283148 7.,08096283173 8. 08089781657 9. 08126404930 10. 08081426895.

The image maker said in addition to the policemen deployed for this purpose, the Command would be collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) and other relevant traffic management agencies to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the state.

He assured of peaceful yuletide season and enjoins Lagosians to enjoy moderately during the festive period.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

