Nigerian singer, Tekno has announced the release of his new single titled “On You”.

The Pana Crooner took to his Instagram handle to make the announcement today.

The new single “On You” is produced by S’Bling.

“On You” is certainly great news for fans of Tekno who is suffering from a damaged vocal cords.

His Instagram post reads: Now out on all platforms link on me bio. Enjoy and share #onyou #onyou produced @s_bling2

Check out the video:

