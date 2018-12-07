A promiscuous man from DZivarasekwa Extension in Harare, Zimbabwe received a thorough beating after he was caught red-handed having sex with his friend’s wife.

At the time of publishing, the identities of the cheating couples or of the husband were yet to be confirmed.

However, from the video, it seems evident that the cheating man was thoroughly assaulted and as one person says in the background, it’s always a good idea to stay away from other people’s wives.’

iharare.com reports that over the years, there had been a number of cases in which angry husbands/boyfriends fatally assaulted their cheating partners or their lovers.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

