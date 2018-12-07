Jennifer Okundia

The 13th edition of The Experience, an annual gospel musical concert held in the popular Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS)

Lagos, Nigeria will be going down today Friday 7th December 2018.

Some of the guest appearances include Donnie Mcclurkin, Travis Greene, Don Moen, Tim Godfrey, Timi Dakolo and a host of other talented artistes.

The event is hosted by House On The Rock Church.

From the official Instagram page of ”The Experience” read their post….

The Experience has become one of the major highlights on the calendar and is a keenly anticipated Concert with destiny in December for many … and for #TE13. The Artistes are all here. All that’s left is you. Don’t miss this! #JesusOurPeace. 7pm is start time!”

