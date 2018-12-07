Adekunle Dada
Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has been nominated for the 61st edition of the Grammy awards.
The youngest son of Fela Anukilapo-Kuti got the nomination for his album “Black Times”. His nomination under the world music category.
The award nominations was announced today. The 2019 Grammy awards is set to hold on February 10, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
See full list of nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards
World Music
Bombino – Deran
Fatoumata Diawara – Fenfo
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – Black Times
Soweto Gospel Choir – Freedom
Yiddish Glory – The Lost Songs of World War II
Album of the Year
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
Record of the Year
Cardi B – I Like It
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Drake – God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Post Malone & 21 Savage – Rockstar
Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Drake – God’s Plan
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood
Brandy Carlile – The Joke
Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
R&B
Best R&B Album
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged
