Adekunle Dada

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has been nominated for the 61st edition of the Grammy awards.

The youngest son of Fela Anukilapo-Kuti got the nomination for his album “Black Times”. His nomination under the world music category.

The award nominations was announced today. The 2019 Grammy awards is set to hold on February 10, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

See full list of nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards

World Music

Bombino – Deran

Fatoumata Diawara – Fenfo

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – Black Times

Soweto Gospel Choir – Freedom

Yiddish Glory – The Lost Songs of World War II

Album of the Year

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B – I Like It

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Drake – God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Post Malone & 21 Savage – Rockstar

Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Drake – God’s Plan

Shawn Mendes – In My Blood

Brandy Carlile – The Joke

Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

R&B

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged

