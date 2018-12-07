Mrs Yemisi Suswam, wife of former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, at the opening ceremony of the All Purpose Shelters Limited Trade Fair, taking place at the Wuye Ultra-Modern Market, Abuja, urged Nigerians to support young and upcoming designers to promote Made-in-Nigeria products around the world.

“This year’s trade fair is focused basically on fashion and arts exhibition to promote our Made-in-Nigeria goods.

“With the display of fashion apparels at the fair, we need to give the young upcoming designers support, create an environment conducive for them to showcase their talents and efforts.

“Whatsoever our hands find to do, let us do it with all diligence; I believe that with diligence, soon Nigerian-made clothing will be all over the world, making us all proud,” she said.

Similarly, Otunba Olusegun Runshewe, Director General, Arts and Culture, said the promotion of fashion and arts was the beginning of wisdom in entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

He explained that the sector was the only one capable of absorbing anyone, noting that “there are no failures in arts and culture.”

“Everyone cannot be in the employ of government; so if we empower our people, they won’t be criminals on the street.

“If everything has failed us, let our hands that God gave us not fail us; our hands should be our enterprise,” Runshewe said.

Dr Mike Omeri, a former Director General of the National Orientation Agency, described Wuye Market as one with so many facilities to make shopping experience more interesting.

He said the trade fair was a connection of networks for new beginnings and should happen more often in the country.

Nan reports that high points of the ceremony include art works, fashion shows and cultural displays.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

